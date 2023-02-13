President-elect Shahabuddin quits Islami Bank

Mohammad Shahabuddin was recruited as director of the bank in 2017 on behalf of the JMC builders based in Chattogram.
Then he became the vice-chairman of IBBL. After being nominated as president from the ruling party, Awami League (AL), Mohammad Shahabuddin stepped down from the bank's vice-president post.
His name has also been removed from the IBBL website Monday though it was there a day before.
The bank has two vice-president posts. As Mohammad Shahabuddin quitted, the only vice-president of the bank now is its foreign representative Yusuf Abdullah Al Razi.
Earlier on Monday, election commission (EC) issued a notification announcing Awami League nominated Mohammad Shahabuddin as the president of Bangladesh.