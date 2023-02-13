Business

President-elect Shahabuddin quits Islami Bank

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The president-elect Mohammad Shahabuddin has resigned from the board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL).

The bank's managing director (MD), Mohammad Munirul Mowla, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Mohammad Shahabuddin was recruited as director of the bank in 2017 on behalf of the JMC builders based in Chattogram.

Then he became the vice-chairman of IBBL. After being nominated as president from the ruling party, Awami League (AL), Mohammad Shahabuddin stepped down from the bank's vice-president post.

His name has also been removed from the IBBL website Monday though it was there a day before.

The bank has two vice-president posts. As Mohammad Shahabuddin quitted, the only vice-president of the bank now is its foreign representative Yusuf Abdullah Al Razi.

Earlier on Monday, election commission (EC) issued a notification announcing Awami League nominated Mohammad Shahabuddin as the president of Bangladesh.

