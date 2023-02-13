President-elect Shahabuddin quits Islami Bank

Mohammad Shahabuddin was recruited as director of the bank in 2017 on behalf of the JMC builders based in Chattogram.

Then he became the vice-chairman of IBBL. After being nominated as president from the ruling party, Awami League (AL), Mohammad Shahabuddin stepped down from the bank's vice-president post.

His name has also been removed from the IBBL website Monday though it was there a day before.