Business

Australia lifts air cargo ban on Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
DHAKA
default-image

Australia has decided to lift the existing ban on operating cargo flights from Bangladesh to its any destination, reports BSS.

Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer revealed his government decision in a meeting with Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman air vice marshal Mafidur Rahman at the latter’s office today, CAAB official sources said.

In 2016, Australian government imposed ban on operating direct cargo flight between the two countries alleging lack of security at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The decision of lifting the ban was taken following satisfactory report made by an Australian delegation after visiting HSIA’s export cargo terminal building in 2019.

Advertisement
Read more from Business

More News

Biden reforming PPP to target overlooked small businesses

Biden reforming PPP to target overlooked small businesses

Asian markets struggle as inflation worries offset recovery hopes

Asian markets struggle as inflation worries offset recovery hopes

Rice market to be normal in a month: Tipu

Rice market to be normal in a month: Tipu

Bitcoin market hits $1 trillion in value

Bitcoin market hits $1 trillion in value