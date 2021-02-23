Australia lifts air cargo ban on Bangladesh

Australia has decided to lift the existing ban on operating cargo flights from Bangladesh to its any destination, reports BSS.

Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer revealed his government decision in a meeting with Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman air vice marshal Mafidur Rahman at the latter’s office today, CAAB official sources said.

In 2016, Australian government imposed ban on operating direct cargo flight between the two countries alleging lack of security at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The decision of lifting the ban was taken following satisfactory report made by an Australian delegation after visiting HSIA’s export cargo terminal building in 2019.