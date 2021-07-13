Bangladesh Bank re-fixes banking hours

On 16 and 17 July, commercial banks in industrial areas around garment factories will remain open to facilitate the payment of salaries and bonuses of workers on holy Eid-ul-Azha.
As per the BB circular, the bank branches in garments industrial area like Dhaka Metropolitan, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram areas should be kept open by ensuring adequate security and health rules.
Banks remain open from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm on Friday and Saturday while banking hour will be 10am to 2pm. From 25 July to 05 August, BB has instructed all banks to operate on a limited scale during the strict lockdown.
During the period, banking hours will be 10:00am to 1:30pm to facilitate transactions while banks will remain open until 3:00pm.