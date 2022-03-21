Bangladesh stocks perform mixed

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 380 issues traded, 242 declined, 100 advanced and 38 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 456 million changing hands, followed by Dragon Sweater (Tk 266 million), BDCOM Online (Tk 232), Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 221 million) and Silco Pharma (Tk 161 million).
Low-cap companies continued to dominate the gainers' chart with Gemini Sea Food being the top gainer, posting a 7.83 per cent rise, while Aamra Technologies was the day's worst loser, losing 1.99 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 39 points to settle at 19,616 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 23 points to close at 11,767.
Of the issues traded, 198 declined, 57 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
'The port city's bourse traded 6.76 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Tk 171 million.