Bangladesh stocks perform mixed

Stocks on Monday performed mixed with major indices finishing flat.

DSEX, the core index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 6.26 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 6,691, after losing over 67 points in the previous day.

Two other indices, however, edged higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gaining 1.30 points to finish at 2,436 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) saw a fractional loss of 0.21 points to close at 1,441.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 6.34 billion, which was 2.92 per cent higher than the previous day's 11-month lowest turnover of Tk 6.16 billion.