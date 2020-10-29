Bangladesh’s trade with Nigeria increasing: Envoy

The president pointedly mentioned about the ongoing cooperation in the fields of agriculture and defence while expressing satisfaction about the growing relationship between the two friendly countries.



The outgoing high commissioner sincerely thanked the Nigerian government for the generous support and cooperation he received during his tenure.



Ahsan expressed deep satisfaction that there had been notable developments in bilateral relations namely, unveiling of a commemorative stamp, released by the NIPOST (Nigerian Postal Service) to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the foreign ministers of Bangladesh and Nigeria, signing of an MoU between the foreign (permanent) secretaries of the foreign ministries of the two countries on bilateral consultations and MoU between two national chambers (FBCCI and NACCIMA), among others.



