Bangladesh’s trade with Nigeria increasing: Envoy

The two-way trade between Bangladesh and Nigeria marked an increase from US$ 11.27 million (FY2018-19) to US$ 144.75 million (FY2019-20), reports UNB.
Bangladesh high commissioner to Nigeria Md Shameem Ahsan came up with the figures while stressing the utilisation of untapped huge potentials to expand bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari bade farewell to Shameem Ahsan on Tuesday on a digital platform, said the high commission on Wednesday.
The president warmly congratulated the Bangladesh envoy on the achievements made during his tenure and felicitated him for his next ambassadorial assignment.
The president pointedly mentioned about the ongoing cooperation in the fields of agriculture and defence while expressing satisfaction about the growing relationship between the two friendly countries.
The outgoing high commissioner sincerely thanked the Nigerian government for the generous support and cooperation he received during his tenure.
Ahsan expressed deep satisfaction that there had been notable developments in bilateral relations namely, unveiling of a commemorative stamp, released by the NIPOST (Nigerian Postal Service) to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the foreign ministers of Bangladesh and Nigeria, signing of an MoU between the foreign (permanent) secretaries of the foreign ministries of the two countries on bilateral consultations and MoU between two national chambers (FBCCI and NACCIMA), among others.
The high commissioner also voiced happiness as over 60 team members from Bangladesh visited Nigeria for various events during 2018 and 2019.
He sincerely thanked Nigeria for its constructive role on the issue of forcefully displaced Myanmar nationals at the UN, OIC and other forums.
The high commissioner drew the attention of the Nigerian president about the opening of a resident mission in Dhaka.
The Bangladesh high commissioner extended an invitation to the Nigerian president to visit Bangladesh on behalf of the president and prime minister of Bangladesh.