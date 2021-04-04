Banks to remain open from 10am to 12pm during lockdown

Bangladesh Bank has asked the banks to operate activities on a limited scale during the lockdown starting from 5 April to 11 April to contain the infection of coronavirus.
As per the fresh schedule, banks will remain open from 10:00am to 12:30pm, according of a notification of the central bank issued on Sunday..
To complete the other essential tasks, however, banks will remain open up to 2:00pm.
The notification says customers will get only two and half hours to complete their banking transactions. All banks will conduct their activities by 50 per cent of their officials.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank has asked all banks concerned to adopt necessary steps to remain open the online banking in 24/7 with adequate amount of money in ATM booths.