IPDC Finance appoints Rizwan Dawood Shams as new managing director

He has been an integral part of the transformation which IPDC has gone through since 2015. During his journey at IPDC, his contributions were instrumental in making the company one of the fastest growing in the industry.

He has played a pivotal role in implementing different award-winning value chain financing initiatives in the field of CMSME financing, retailer financing and supply chain financing.

His contributions to support CMSMEs during Covid-19 pandemic was appreciated by the different entities including the central bank.

He has played an instrumental role in keeping IPDC's Non-Performing Loans (NPL) as one of the lowest in the industry. Additionally, he has also reshaped the treasury department to keep IPDC’s liquidity at a healthy state.

Prior to joining IPDC, Shams held critical positions at Standard Chartered Bank, Habib Bank, and GSP Finance.

He holds an MBA degree from Victoria University of Melbourne, Australia and obtained his BBA degree from North South University, Bangladesh.

He has participated in different business training and seminars in Germany, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and India.