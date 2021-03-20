Belarus shows interest in Rooppur power plant

Belarus, a former republic of the Soviet Union, has shown interest to be involved with Bangladesh’s nuclear power plant project in Rooppur. It is eager to sign an agreement with Bangladesh in this regard.

Belarus’ deputy industries minister Dmitry Kharitonchik, presently visiting Bangladesh, said this in reply to a question from Prothom Alo on Saturday morning.

The deputy minister Kharitonchik arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday, on a six-day visit to join the festivities for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. He was speaking at the Dhaka Club to the media about his trip.