BEZA, JICA ink deal for preparatory survey of Ocean Front EZ in BSMSN

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Monday signed an agreement for “Preparatory Survey on Ocean Front Economic Zone Development in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN)” at a hotel in the city.

On the occasion, BEZA and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) also inked land lease agreement for setting up a specialized garments park with 41 business entities, reports BSS.

Prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmed Kaikaus attended the function as the chief guest while executive chairman of BEZA Paban Chowdhury,

In his speech, Ahmed Kaikaus said the initiative of JICA will play a vital role to increase Japanese investment in the country. He said the business relation between BGMEA and BEZA will be strong through the initiative.

The Ocean Front Economic Zone Development project has been proposed to JICA by Sojitz Corporation with an aim to develop or operate this economic zone in BSMSN.