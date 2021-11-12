BGMEA thanks EU for removing 7.4 per cent import-share threshold

He also hoped that the support and cooperation of the EU to Bangladesh for the apparel industry will continue in the coming days. Bangladesh ambassador to Belgium Mahbub Hassan Saleh hosted a reception in honour of the BGMEA president at his residence in Brussels.
The reception was also attended by the representatives of the department of Trade and Employment of the EU.
BGMEA vice-president Miran Ali, director Abdullah Hil Rakib, Shasha Denims managing director Shams Mahmud and high officials of the Bangladesh Embassy joined the programme.
BGMEA leaders thanked the Bangladesh Embassy for its proactive role in promoting the interests of the country in the EU.