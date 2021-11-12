BGMEA thanks EU for removing 7.4 per cent import-share threshold

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has thanked the European Union (EU) especially for its recent move to remove the 7.4 per cent import-share threshold from the GSP-plus vulnerability criteria, reports UNB.

The step will pave the way for Bangladesh to apply for GSP-plus benefits as it graduates from the club of least developed countries, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said.