GSP-plus vulnerability criteria

BGMEA thanks EU for removing 7.4 per cent import-share threshold

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has thanked the European Union (EU) especially for its recent move to remove the 7.4 per cent import-share threshold from the GSP-plus vulnerability criteria, reports UNB.

The step will pave the way for Bangladesh to apply for GSP-plus benefits as it graduates from the club of least developed countries, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said.

He also hoped that the support and cooperation of the EU to Bangladesh for the apparel industry will continue in the coming days. Bangladesh ambassador to Belgium Mahbub Hassan Saleh hosted a reception in honour of the BGMEA president at his residence in Brussels.

The reception was also attended by the representatives of the department of Trade and Employment of the EU.

BGMEA vice-president Miran Ali, director Abdullah Hil Rakib, Shasha Denims managing director Shams Mahmud and high officials of the Bangladesh Embassy joined the programme.

BGMEA leaders thanked the Bangladesh Embassy for its proactive role in promoting the interests of the country in the EU.

