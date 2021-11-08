BHBFC's authorised capital to be Tk 10b, paid up capital Tk 5b: Kamal

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the authorised and paid up capital of the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) would be increased to Taka 10 billion and Taka 5 billion respectively to meet the growing demand once the concerned law in this regard is enacted, reports BSS.

"This decision has been taken in order to strike a balance between the growing demand and supply," he said.

The finance minister was addressing a function virtually this afternoon after inaugurating the payment of BHBFC's loan installments through Sonali e-services.