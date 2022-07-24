Modern wheat silo in Chattogram to tackle natural disasters, food shortage

Constructing modern silos to store grains can effectively help tackle the food shortage crisis and natural disasters through the long-term preservation of grains, said a press release.

To serve precisely that objective, the foundation of a modern steel silo to store wheat was laid at the Concrete Wheat Silo Campus, located on the banks of the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram.

The event was marked by a ceremony, where the minister of food Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, was present as chief guest and Md Ismiel Hossain, secretary at the ministry of food, as a special guest.

The silo will be constructed jointly by Bangladesh-based Confidence Infrastructure Limited and USA-based GSI Group LLC.