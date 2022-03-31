BTRC's spectrum auction: Govt earns revenue of Tk 106.45 billion

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) arranged final auction of 2.3 GHz and of 2.6 GHz bands for 15 years which earned the government a revenue of Tk 106.45 billion (10645 crore) or 135 million US dollars, reports UNB.

The auction was held at the capital's Hotel Intercontinental on Thursday chaired by posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar.

"The 190 MHz wave sold today will solve the consumers' complaints of not getting an uninterrupted call and mobile internet service as the operators did not have the necessary bandwidth. The band wave sold today can be used both for 4-G and 5-G telecommunication services," said Mustafa.