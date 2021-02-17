Business confidence grows in Bangladesh

Bangladesh economy is on its track to recovery from the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to around 71 per cent of businessmen.

While 15 per cent of them think the recovery is weak while 40 per cent talk about a moderate recovery.

The findings came out during a survey on business confidence in Bangladesh.

The South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem) in collaboration with the Asia Foundation conducted the survey in January and published the Business Confidence Index (BCI) on Tuesday.

Chief executives from 502 firms participated in the telephone survey.

Sanem’s BCI based on the third round of survey conducted in the January-March quarter of 2021 was 57.90 per cent while 55.24 per cent in the second round during the October-December quarter of 2020 and the 51.06 per cent in the first round during the July-September quarter.

The scores reveal that business confidence has been growing over the period. Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financial and textile sectors have been recovering faster, the survey found.

Sanem executive director professor Selim Raihan presented the findings at a virtual discussion.