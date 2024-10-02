Oil extends rally after Iran attack, Hong Kong soars again

Oil prices extended a rally Wednesday after Iran’s missile attack on Israel fanned fears of a Middle East-wide conflict, while the Hong Kong market ploughed on with its China-fuelled surge with more big gains.

News of the launches rattled US and European traders and sparked a sell-off on most markets, though Asia fared slightly better, with Hong Kong jumping more than six percent as it reopened after a one-day break.

Both main crude contracts shot up more than five percent at one point Tuesday after Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel in response to the killings of Tehran-backed militant leaders.

While most were intercepted by air defences before reaching their targets, the move sparked a stern response from Israel and the United States, with Washington saying it was discussing a joint response and warning of “severe consequences”.