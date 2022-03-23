Car trade revs up

According to BARVIDA, the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicle Importers and Dealers Association, no cars were imported in the country in between January to July of 2020. After that in the last 19 months a total of 23,218 cars were brought in. Brand new cars along with reconditioned ones came in at the time.

BARVIDA sources said that out of all the reconditioned cars that are imported, 80 per cent are sold. The remaining 20 per cent remain in the showrooms.

Brand new and reconditioned cars are sold in the country. But, middle and upper middle class people prefer reconditioned cars. Reconditioned cars take up about 75 per cent of the car market.

Reconditioned cars arrive in Bangladesh after running on Japanese streets for one to five years. They dominate the market as they come cheaper than brand new cars. But, for the last couple of years buyers have shown interest in brand new cars as well.

Car sellers have revealed that their trade has been booming for the last six to seven months. Customs tariff was reduced in the latest budget and this has contributed to boosting their business. Besides, owing to the corona crisis, there were almost no sales of cars for a long period. So now with the corona scare subsiding, many are changing their old cars or buying new ones.