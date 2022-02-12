Company Act needs amendment: Commerce secretary

The existing Company Act of the country needs to be amended and modernised in line with the global perspective for sustainable financial growth, commerce ministry’s senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said on Saturday, reports UNB.

The Company Act was last amended in 1994 and it needs to be made time-befitting to adopt so many changes in the global economy and trading system, he said.

The commerce secretary came up with remarks while addressing as the chief guest in the opening session at a workshop titled “Investigative Journalism on Company Reporting” held at ERF auditorium.