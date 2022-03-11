Construction material costs shoot up

A survey run by the Real Estate and Housing Agents of Bangladesh (REHAB) indicates that due to the increase in the prices of rods, bricks, sanitary ware and other construction materials, the cost of construction per square foot has gone up by around Tk 355 or Tk 400. As they divide up the flats with land owners, the expenses of the housing companies has gone up by around Tk 710 to Tk 800. They have begun adjusting the additional costs.

Prior to the Russia-Ukraine war, scrap iron cost Tk 570 per tonne. On Thursday this increased in the global market to Tk 700 per tonne. Over the past 13 days, the price of rods per tonne went up by Tk 8000 in the local market, pushing the price up to Tk 85,000 to Tk 88,000 per tonne.

Deputy managing director of BSRM Group, Tapan Sengupta, told Prothom Alo rod production depends on the import of the raw material, scrap iron. As supply is lower than demand in the global market, the price of scrap has been spiralling for quite some time now. As a result, the prices of rods have to be adjusted. He said that after the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the price of scrap iron in the global market has shot up abnormally.

"On Wednesday we booked good quality raw material at the rate of 715 dollars. The prices in the global market now mean rods will cost Tk 95,000 per tonne," he said.