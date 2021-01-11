Contribution of SMEs to GDP around 26 per cent: Tipu

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said SMEs are the lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy, contributing about 26 per cent to the country’s GDP.

“The global economic dimension has changed a lot. In order to sustain in the international market with an access to diversified export, we need to conduct more institutional research,” he said while meeting with Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) president Rizwan Rahman at his secretariat office in the city, said a press release.