Contribution of SMEs to GDP around 26 per cent: Tipu

BSS
Dhaka
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi
Commerce minister Tipu MunshiFile Photo

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said SMEs are the lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy, contributing about 26 per cent to the country’s GDP.

“The global economic dimension has changed a lot. In order to sustain in the international market with an access to diversified export, we need to conduct more institutional research,” he said while meeting with Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) president Rizwan Rahman at his secretariat office in the city, said a press release.

To be more competitive in the export market the government will support all potential sectors, said the minister. He assured the DCCI president of all support from the ministry for the greater interest of the country’s economy.

He further requested the DCCI president to put forward necessary recommendations from the business community to the ministry for government’s consideration.

Rizwan Rahman requested to allow the same fiscal and non-fiscal facilities for all export oriented sectors like the RMG sector keeping in mind the LDC graduation of Bangladesh.

In the post Brexit era, he said, the government can take the initiative to sign FTA with the UK.

Among others, DCCI senior vice president N K A Mobin and vice president Monowar Hossain were also present at the meeting.

