Shortage of bottled soybean oil in the market leads to higher price
Hasinur Rahman went to buy bottled soybean oil at the capital's Shewrapara market yesterday afternoon. After visiting five grocery stores, he found a two-litre bottle of soybean oil at only one store. However, he had to pay Tk 15 more than the price labelled on the bottle.
Hasinur Rahman said, "I wanted a one-litre bottle of soybean oil, but I couldn't find it even after visiting several shops. So, I was forced to buy a two-litre bottle."
Not only in Shewrapara but also in other retail markets across the capital, bottled soybean oil is in short supply. Even when it is available at one or two shops, sellers are charging Tk 10 to 15 more than the price written on the bottles.
According to the sellers, ordinary buyers are bearing the brunt of the severe shortage. To attract customers, many shops have started selling open soybean oil.
This information was gathered by visiting various markets in the capital and speaking to sellers. Retailers and wholesale oil suppliers claim that edible oil refining companies are releasing less bottled soybean oil into the market.
Despite reaching out to officials at several oil-supplying companies, no official statements have been received.
Retailers said there is almost no supply of one, two, or five-litre bottles of soybean oil in the market. They are not receiving oil despite repeated requests from distributors.
Only two or three companies are releasing bottled soybean oil, which is far less than the demand. According to the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), at the retail level, one litre of open soybean oil is currently being sold at Tk 165-168, while one litre of open palm oil is being sold at Tk 158-159.
*More to follow…