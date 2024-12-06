Shortage of bottled soybean oil in the market leads to higher price

Hasinur Rahman went to buy bottled soybean oil at the capital's Shewrapara market yesterday afternoon. After visiting five grocery stores, he found a two-litre bottle of soybean oil at only one store. However, he had to pay Tk 15 more than the price labelled on the bottle.

Hasinur Rahman said, "I wanted a one-litre bottle of soybean oil, but I couldn't find it even after visiting several shops. So, I was forced to buy a two-litre bottle."

Not only in Shewrapara but also in other retail markets across the capital, bottled soybean oil is in short supply. Even when it is available at one or two shops, sellers are charging Tk 10 to 15 more than the price written on the bottles.