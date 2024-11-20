Moody's downgrades six Bangladeshi banks following sovereign rating cut

Global rating agency Moody's has revised its ratings for six Bangladeshi banks, citing concerns over the country's recent sovereign downgrade.

The banks affected are BRAC Bank, City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Mercantile Bank and Premier Bank.

Moody's has downgraded BRAC Bank's long-term (LT) local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) deposit ratings to B2 from B1.

Similarly, Mercantile Bank and Premier Bank have seen their LT LC and FC deposit ratings lowered to B3 from B2.

Meanwhile, City Bank, Eastern Bank and Dutch-Bangla Bank have had their B2 LT LC and FC deposit ratings affirmed. But, Moody's has revised the outlooks on the LT deposit ratings of all six banks to negative from stable.

