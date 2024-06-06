Tk 414b allocated for health sector

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said that significant progress has been made in the health sector in the last one and a half decade.

“Maternal mortality rate was 351 per 100,000 in 2007, which has reduced to 136 at present. The under-five mortality rate was 60 per thousand in 2007, which has declined to 33 today. Neonatal mortality rate was 29 per thousand in 2007, which has decreased to 20 today. Life expectancy was 66.6 years in 2007, which has now increased to 72.3 years," the finance minister cited the progress in the country's health sector.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali also said, "The success of Bangladesh's immunization expansion programme has been globally commended. The rate of full immunization of children under one year of age increased from 75 per cent to 94 per cent. Last year, 10,500 physicians, 15,000 nurses, 1,000 midwives, and 650 medical technologists were recruited to sustain and strengthen these achievements in the health sector. Another recruitment of 10,000 nurses is underway."