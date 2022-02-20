Denmark expresses interest in developing state-of-the-art Patenga Container Terminal

Commenting on the future infrastructure project in Patenga, Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Development at APM Terminals, Martijn van Dongen said. "The Chattogram seaport is currently utilised at over 100% of its capacity. While truly commendable, it is not a sustainable solution matching the country’s growth ambitions. We believe that by developing a new terminal in Patenga together with our Bangladeshi partners, we can provide a viable and much needed infrastructure solution with a positive economic impact.”

APM Terminals, together with Maersk’s Ocean business and Sealand Asia (the group’s intra-Asian carrier) expects the new terminal in Patenga to quickly grow in volume, benefitting a large pool of Bangladeshi businesses. In line with the company’s increased focus on decabonisation, the new facility should also allow for building sustainable sourcing solutions, including net zero emission operations in the future – an important factor increasing Bangladeshi competitiveness in global logistics. APM Terminals is committed to making the new terminal operational in the shortest time possible.

European investment in ports infrastructure in Bangladesh is expected to invite greater foreign direct investment. The potential engagement presents the opportunity to harness the operational synergies arising out of the integration of the Patenga Container Terminal with global export-import supply chain and help realise the true potential of the terminal as a modern, highly efficient, state-of-the-art terminal that aids the facilitation of local/regional trade and drives sustainable economic growth and stability. It is also an opportunity for Denmark and Bangladesh to strengthen relations by realising a novel public private partnership project based on their shared maritime roots.