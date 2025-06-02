Tk 29.56b proposed for Election Commission

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday proposed the national budget allocating Taka Tk 29.56 billion for the Election Commission for fiscal year (FY) 2025-2026, which is Taka 18.14 billion higher than the allocation in the revised budget in FY 2024-2025.

Of the proposed Taka 29.56 billion, Tk 27.27 billion has been allocated as revenue budget, while Tk 2.29 billion has been earmarked as the development budget.

The finance adviser came up with the proposed national budget for fiscal 2025-26 in a televised speech on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar.

The adviser, in his speech, said, "One of the goals of the Interim Government is to establish people's voting rights through a free and fair election and to hand over power to a democratic government. In the last decade and a half, the country's electoral system has been completely tampered with."

"We, therefore, have given the highest priority to reform the electoral system and to this end have made amendments and reforms in various laws, policies and orders," the adviser said in his budget speech.