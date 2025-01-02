VAT increase won’t affect price of essentials: Finance adviser

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said increase of Value Added Tax (VAT) on some commodities and services will not lead to price hike of essentials.

“Duty of all essential commodities has been slashed to zero. You will see that impact,” Salehuddin told journalists at secretariat today.

The government on Wednesday in principal decided that a 15 per cent VAT will be imposed on 43 types of commodities and services. The proposal to raise VAT rates was discussed at a meeting of advisory council at the chief advisor's office. In addition, initiatives have been taken to increase supplementary and excise duties on some commodities and services.