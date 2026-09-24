bKash, Robi among four entities receive initial approval for digital banks

The Bangladesh Bank board has agreed to grant initial approval for the establishment of four digital banks in the country. The central bank will now issue letters of intent (LoIs) to the banks. They will be able to begin operations after completing the remaining formalities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Bank board today, chaired by Governor Mostaqur Rahman.

The four banks receiving initial approval are Digital Banking of Bhutan, sponsored by Bhutan’s DK Bank; bKash Digital Bank, sponsored by the shareholders of bKash; Nova Digital Bank, sponsored by VEON, the parent company of Banglalink, and Square Group; and Boost Digital Bank, sponsored by Axiata Limited, the parent company of Robi. The board also decided to issue a letter of intent (LoI) to Kori Digital Bank, which had already received initial approval.