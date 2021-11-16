Empowering millions in digital transactions

Kamal Quadir has transformed the mobile financial service (MFS) provider ’bKash’ into a leading corporate organisation in just a decade. bKash and Kamal Quadir have become complementary to each other over time. The journey of the MFS sector and bKash has been parallel. As a result, ‘send me money’ has become ‘bKash me’ to the masses.

His journey as an entrepreneur wasn't easy. According to Kamal Quadir, his life is an open book like any youth or middle-aged person of the post-independence generation. He has learned by making mistakes, taking initiatives and risks in every chapter of his life, becoming enriched with experience.

Kamal Quadir’s story of becoming an entrepreneur is similar to any individual who started business in the post-independence period. They each flourished in their own unique way. Although he lost his father in his childhood, the philosophy left behind by his father as an active lawyer in Bangladesh’s freedom movement of the 60s inspired him. He grew up with the ambition to do something in an independent nation. So he came back to the country for his first solo painting exhibition after studying art and economics abroad.

Working as a senior official at an international energy company presented him with the opportunity to observe the country's economy closely. After that, he took the initiative of building an animation studio with his elder brother. Unsuccessful in that venture, he went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for higher studies. Then he again returned to Bangladesh to start a business from scratch.