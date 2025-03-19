Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record

Global stocks diverged while gold hit a record high on Tuesday as investors juggled geopolitical concerns with renewed violence in Gaza and a high-stakes US-Russian presidential phone call.

Wall Street resumed a downward slide after two up days, but European stocks rose as German lawmakers approved a massive spending boost for defense and infrastructure.

Gold struck a new record high on fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched its most intense strikes on Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas took effect.

"It is clear that safe haven demand is one of the major drivers behind this gold rally and with the Middle East tensions rising again," said City Index and FOREX.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.