ADB foresees 5.3pc GDP growth for Bangladesh in FY23

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Bangladesh is expected to grow by 5.3 per cent in fiscal year (FY) 2023, says the latest Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Tuesday.

In the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) for April 2023, the regional bank also said the slower growth forecast reflects subdued domestic demand and weaker export expansion due to slow global growth following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Inflation is forecast to accelerate from 6.2 per cent in FY2022 to 8.7 per cent in FY2023. The current account deficit is anticipated to narrow from 4.1 per cent of GDP in FY2022 to 1.6 per cent of GDP in FY2023 as imports loosen and remittances grow.