Exports to Russia continue despite war

Bangladesh has felt the impact of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, it somehow managed to continue its readymade garment (RMG) exports to the invading nation, Russia, and the exporters are now receiving payments without any hassle. However, the export volume almost halved during the war.

Some traders, who regularly export RMG items to Russia from Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo that they have reduced orders from the Russian buyers due to the prevailing uncertainty triggered by the war.