Shortage of daily essentials ahead of Ramadan

Ahead of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, the import levels and stocks of some daily necessities are not in good shape. The import and stock of certain products, including edible oil, sugar, and onions, are lower than last year.

Additionally, the letters of credit (LCs) required to meet the shortage of these products are not being opened. However, there is an increased demand for these products during Ramadan compared to regular times.

Concerned parties have stated that if initiatives are not taken now, there could be a shortage of some products during the holy month of Ramadan, which starts in March.

This week, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) informed the Ministry of Commerce about these concerns.