Dilemma of pragmatism and optimism in the budget

Another noteworthy point is that although the budget speaks of reforms, it does not clearly present a coordinated and detailed implementation plan for carrying them out.

An optimistic approach generally places emphasis on spending. If resources are available, the central question becomes how effectively those resources can be spent. A pragmatic perspective, however, begins by asking where those resources will come from.

In a country like Bangladesh, resource mobilisation itself is the major challenge. During the first ten months of fiscal year 2025–26, the revenue collection target for the National Board of Revenue (NBR) was 4.31461 trillion taka. The NBR managed to collect only 3.26928 trillion taka during that period, leaving a shortfall of more than 1 trillion taka.

Implementing the budget also requires heavy reliance on foreign assistance and budget support. If the necessary funds could be raised domestically, that would be a different matter. However, the government has set a target of securing $9.5 billion in foreign loans, primarily as budget support rather than project assistance. Obtaining budget support makes reform efforts especially important, because development partners want to see progress on reforms before providing financing. Therefore, implementation capacity and the credibility of reforms become critically important.

This is another point of difference, which is why the debate is essentially one between optimism and reality.