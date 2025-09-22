NBR attains 21pc growth in revenue collection during July-August

Revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) during the July-August period of the current fiscal year (FY26) witnessed a 21 per cent growth, totalling Taka 544 billion (54,423.00 crore), whereas in the same period of FY25, the collection was Taka 450 billion (45,005.16 crore.)

Meanwhile, in August of FY26, the total revenue collection by the NBR amounted to Taka 272 billion (27,174 crore). In the same month of the previous fiscal year (FY25), revenue collection stood at Taka 231 billion (23,089.37 crore). Thus, in August 2025, revenue collection increased by Taka 41 billion (4,084.5 crore) compared to August 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 18 per cent.