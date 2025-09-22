NBR attains 21pc growth in revenue collection during July-August
Revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) during the July-August period of the current fiscal year (FY26) witnessed a 21 per cent growth, totalling Taka 544 billion (54,423.00 crore), whereas in the same period of FY25, the collection was Taka 450 billion (45,005.16 crore.)
Meanwhile, in August of FY26, the total revenue collection by the NBR amounted to Taka 272 billion (27,174 crore). In the same month of the previous fiscal year (FY25), revenue collection stood at Taka 231 billion (23,089.37 crore). Thus, in August 2025, revenue collection increased by Taka 41 billion (4,084.5 crore) compared to August 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 18 per cent.
In August 2025, the highest collection came from the local VAT sector, totalling Taka 111 billion (11,085 crore). In August 2024, revenue collection in this sector was Taka 83 billion (8,283.15 crore). The growth rate in domestic VAT collection in August 2025 stands at 33.83 per cent, said an NBR press release.
From the income tax and travel tax sector, revenue collection in August 2025 amounted to Taka 84 billion (8,442 crore), which is Taka 16 billion (1,643 crore) higher than the Taka 68 billion (6,798.73 crore) collected in the same sector in August 2024. The growth rate for income tax and travel tax collection in August 2025 stands at 24.17 per cent.
In the import and export sector, revenue collection in August 2025 was Taka 76 billion (7,647 crore). In August 2024, the figure stood at Taka 80 billion (8,007.62 crore). Due to changes in the economic codes within the iBAS++ system, a significant amount of customs house revenue has been recorded in September 2025, which led to a negative growth rate in this sector in August 2025.
To further strengthen this trend of revenue growth, the dedicated officials of the Revenue Board are relentlessly working to expand the tax net, ensure tax compliance, and accelerate activities to detect tax evasion.
The NBR remains hopeful that esteemed taxpayers, by complying with the law and paying due taxes on time, will continue to be proud partners in building the nation.