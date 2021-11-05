Fuel price hike adds to the sufferings of people

Meanwhile, the transport sector’s owners-workers decided to go on an indefinite strike from this morning demanding the increase of fare. But the transport sector leaders did not make any formal announcement regarding the strike. Rather the announcements were made from the district level. The owners said, they cannot operate with the existing fare after the fuel price hike.

Economists say that fuel is a ‘strategic product’. Fuel price hike directly affects people’s transport cost which results to increase in production cost of agricultural goods and other products. The prices of every product increase subsequently. So, prices of everything may increase a bit in the coming days.

Along with diesel, the authorities have also hiked the prices of kerosene by Tk 15 per litre on Wednesday at midnight.

Furnace oil prices were also increased by Tk 3 per litre. The increases in diesel and furnace oil will shoot up the electricity production cost. Electricity prices would go up if the government does not provide subsidy. The price of private operators’ liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Tk 54 per 12-kg container.

These increases come at a time when prices of essential commodities have already skyrocketed and the income of people decreased during coronavirus. A survey by PPRC and BIGD on Thursday indicated that the coronavirus situation has rendered 32.4 million new poor in the country.

Centre for Policy Dialogue’s (CPD) distinguished fellow Mostafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the fuel price hike affects price level. As a result, the purchasing capacity and living standard of people with a static amount of income may decrease.

He said the main problem is transport fare is increased much more in comparison with the fuel price increase.

Mostafizur thinks that the price could have been increased at a lower rate by waiving the tariff of fuel. The effect can be minimized by waiving tariffs on other essential commodities and increasing subsidies for the farmers.