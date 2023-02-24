PM urges Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in agro-processing sector.

She made the call when visiting Canadian minister of international development Harjit S Sajjan paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban here.

Prime minister's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam told BSS after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is currently setting up 100 special economic zones throughout the country. The Canadian investors can make investment in the economic zones to build agro-processing industries or any other industry, she said.

She said her government puts emphasis on the development of agro-processing industry to export processed foods alongside meeting the local demand.