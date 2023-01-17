India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia after imports surge

The two sides have spoken about facilitating trade in local currencies, Satya Srinivas, a secretary at the trade ministry, told reporters in New Delhi. However, rules have not yet been formalised.

India is hopeful that rupee trade with Russia will pick up in the future, Srinivas said.

The South Asian country is also looking to enhance exports of electronic items to Russia and the two sides are engaging “at all levels” to resolve issues related to trade barriers and a payments mechanism, Srinivas said.