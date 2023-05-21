Why the dollar’s dominance is declining in the Middle East

Anyone in Iraq who wanted to buy a car or a house this week got a nasty shock. Last Sunday, the Iraqi government announced a ban on doing personal or business deals in US dollars.

Ordinary Iraqis usually make big-ticket purchases using dollars. Because of the ongoing devaluation of their own dinar, they’d need several large rubbish bags filled with paper dinar notes to buy a car or house. So they usually use a wallet full of dollars instead.

For decades, the US dollar has been the best currency to have in the Middle East if you don’t have enough dirhams, dinars, riyals or pounds on hand. But that may be starting to change. Over the past few months, senior politicians in a number of Middle East nations have made statements that suggest the dollar’s dominance in the region may fade.

In Iraq, US authorities had been making it harder to get dollars into the country — they were apparently worried that too much American cash was being smuggled to the neighboring Iranian government, which is under sanctions, but is tacitly supported by many Iraqi politicians. This shortage of dollars has led to volatility in the value of the Iraqi dinar, which is pegged to the US currency.