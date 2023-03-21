Ukraine war doubles profit of German arms maker Rheinmetall

Headquartered in Düsseldorf in western Germany, Rheinmetall produces the cannon for the Leopard 2, a tank used by several European armies and to be delivered to Ukraine, and the Panzerhaubitze 2000, a long-range howitzer deployed by the Ukrainian military.

As European countries increase their military spending in response to the Russian invasion, Rheinmetall predicts strong growth in 2023.

CEO Armin Papperger commented: “We want to participate with our products in increasing budgets for military capacities.”

Now, on the DAX, Rheinmetall will be alongside industry giants such as Volkswagen and Siemens.