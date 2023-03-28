Saudi Aramco touts ‘commitment to China’ with petrochemical deals

Aramco said in a statement the deal stipulates the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude “under a long-term sales agreement” with Rongsheng.

“This announcement demonstrates Aramco’s long-term commitment to China and belief in the fundamentals of the Chinese petrochemicals sector,” said Aramco vice president Mohammed Al Qahtani.

“It is an important acquisition for Aramco in a key market, supporting our growth ambitions and advancing our liquids to chemicals strategy. It also promises to secure a reliable supply of essential crude to one of China’s most important refiners.”

News of the Rongsheng deal came one day after Aramco announced it would partner with two other Chinese companies to build a refinery and petrochemical plant in the northeastern Chinese city of Panjin.

That facility “is expected to be fully operational by 2026”, Aramco said in a statement.