US Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high

The rise lifted the Fed’s key lending rate to a range between 5.25 and 5.5 per cent.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation in the US remains “well above” the central bank’s target of 2 per cent.

“The process of getting inflation back down to 2 per cent has a long way to go,” he said.

“My colleagues and I are aware that high inflation imposes significant hardship as it erodes purchasing power,” Powell said in a statement, adding that this was especially true for “those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation.”