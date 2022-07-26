Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

British consumer goods group Unilever said Tuesday that first-half revenues jumped on higher prices, but net profit fell on rising costs and taxation.

Turnover leapt 15 percent to 29.6 billion euros ($30.2 billion) in first six months of 2022 compared with a year earlier, but sales volumes fell, Unilever said in a statement.

Profit after tax slid almost seven percent to 2.9 billion euros on higher finance, input and restructuring costs, alongside slowing world economic growth.

Unilever manufactures food, cleaning and beauty products, including Magnum ice-cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.