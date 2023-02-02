Adani market losses snowball to $100b on shelved share sale

The events are an embarrassing turn for the billionaire who has forged partnerships with foreign players and marquee investors in a global expansion of businesses that stretch from ports to mining to cement.

Adani late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a stocks rout sparked by short-seller Hindenburg’s criticisms intensified, despite the offer being fully subscribed on Tuesday. In the fallout of the attack, Adani also lost his title as Asia’s richest man.

The group’s flagship firm - Adani Enterprises - plunged 10 per cent after opening higher on Thursday. Other group companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission - fell 10 per cent each, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar dropped 5 per cent each.

Adani has slipped in the ranking of the world’s richest to 16th, as per Forbes’ list, down from third last week.