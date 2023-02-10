Oil spikes as Russia cuts output after Western price cap

Oil soared Friday after Russia slashed its crude output in response to a Western price cap that was imposed on exports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Europe's benchmark Brent oil and US counterpart WTI crude jumped more than two per cent after Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak cut production by 500,000 barrels per day, or five per cent of output.

"Crude prices reacted positively to the news, considering that so far Russian oil production has been relatively resilient," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"The move ... aims to improve oil revenues by narrowing the discount of Russian oil to Brent."