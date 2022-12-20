Rajasthan to halve cooking gas price for poor hurting from inflation

India’s Rajasthan state, ruled by the main opposition Congress party, will halve the price of cooking gas for poor households from April as it seeks to cushion them from the pain of high inflation ahead of local elections next year.

The country’s annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI stood at 5.88 per cent in November - much higher than the central bank’s target of 4 per cent though it has eased from 6.77 per cent in October due to a softer rise in food prices.