Gold blasts past USD 5,000 to record high on safe-haven rush

Gold surged to a record high above USD 5,000 an ounce on Monday, extending a historic rally as investors piled into the safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical uncertainties.

Spot gold rose ‌1.98 per cent to USD 5,081.18 per ounce by 0323 GMT, after touching USD 5,092.71 earlier. US gold futures for February delivery gained 2.01 per cent to USD 5,079.30 per ounce.

The metal soared 64 per cent in 2025, supported by sustained safe-haven demand, US monetary policy easing, robust central bank buying - with China extending its gold-buying spree for a fourteenth month in December - and record inflows into exchange-traded funds. Prices have gained more than 17 per cent this ‌year.