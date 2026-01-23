Gold prices change twice in a day on holiday

Gold market experiences wild fluctuations in the country as global developments drive volatility. On Friday, just a few hours after a price cut, the price of gold surged by Tk 6,299 per bhori, with the new rate coming into effect from 12:15 pm.

As a result of the fresh hike, the price of one bhori of standard-quality gold at jewellery shops across the country today stands at Tk 255,617, the highest in the country’s history.

However, to purchase and craft jewellery from one bhori of gold, buyers must pay an additional 5 per cent VAT and 6 per cent making charge, bringing the total cost to Tk 283,735.