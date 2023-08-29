Indication of relief in three markets, concerns over three others

Bangladesh exporters in the garments sector are concerned whether the duty-free facilities will still be available after the graduation or not as the country awaits the graduation from least developed countries (LDC) to developing countries.

However, the good news for them is that the garment sector of Bangladesh will get the duty-free facilities in the UK and Canada even after graduation.

Australia too has already assured Bangladesh of continuing the duty-free facilities. These three countries cover some 16 per cent of our garment export.