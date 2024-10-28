Oil prices tumble as Iran fears ease, yen weakens after Japan polls

Oil prices tumbled Monday with markets relieved that Israel’s strikes on Iran had avoided the country’s energy infrastructure while the yen fell to a three-month low after Japan’s ruling party suffered an election drubbing.

Israel carried out air strikes on military sites in Iran on Saturday in response to Tehran’s 1 October missile barrage, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Iran has downplayed the attack, saying it caused “limited damage” to a few radar systems, signalling what analysts say is the Islamic republic’s reluctance to escalate further.

Oil prices fell as much as five per cent in early trade before paring some of their losses.