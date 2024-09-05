China’s Xi promises $50 billion for Africa over next 3 years

Addressing the leaders at the forum’s opening ceremony in Beijing’s ornate Great Hall of the People on Thursday morning, Xi hailed ties with the continent as in their “best period in history”.

“China is ready to deepen cooperation with African countries in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment,” he said.

“Over the next three years, the Chinese government is willing to provide financial support amounting to 360 billion yuan ($50.7 billion),” Xi said.

Over half of that will be in credit, he said, with $11 billion “in various types of assistance” as well as $10 billion through encouraging Chinese firms to invest.

He also promised to help “create at least one million jobs for Africa”.

Also addressing the meeting, UN chief Guterres told African leaders that growing ties between China and the continent could “drive the renewable energy revolution”.

“China’s remarkable record of development -- including on eradicating poverty -- provides a wealth of experience and expertise,” he said.