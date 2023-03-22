UK inflation rate rises to 10.4pc in February

British inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4 per cent in February, pushed up by higher food prices and pricier drinks in pubs and restaurants, official data showed on Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England announces its latest interest rate decision.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 9.9 per cent in February from January's 10.1 per cent and move further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1 per cent.

The BoE is due to announce on Thursday whether it has raised interest rates for an 11th meeting in a row.

Investors are split on whether it will pause its run of increases in borrowing costs because of the recent upheaval in the global banking sector.